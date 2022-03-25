Independence: Mayor José Pando is threatened with death by mafia of the “Aragua Train”

The mayor of the district of Independencia, José Pando, fears for his life and that of his family, after he denounced that members of the criminal organization of “The Aragua Train” will threaten him with death. Through a meeting with the press, he told how these hit men contacted him.

The burgomaster indicated that all this is due because he has been managing with the police and its various municipal managers the closures of brothels in this sector of North Lima, which are dedicated to sexual exploitation of foreigners and minors.

“On Wednesday at 9 in the morning they called me on the phone saying that they are going to kill my family and me. Stop closing the businesses that are around the district of Independencia,” he said.

For this, the mayor assured that the threats arose since March 21 when they carried out an operation in the district, in which 6 clandestine brothels were closed.

“They got my number, they took a picture of my home. They have also taken photos of the supervisors who work with me carrying out these operations,” he added.

In addition to all this, Pando pointed out that at the time of intervention in these places, drugs and pills were also found that would be used to sleep people and thus rob them or, in the worst case, murder them.

“ I call on President Pedro Castillo to take action on the matter, let's not expect them to shoot down a mayor so that they just take action on the matter and give protection more than anything to children,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that the mayor has already asked the Public Prosecutor's Office for guarantees for him that of his family. However, he assured that it is necessary that the competent authorities also intervene as soon as possible because criminals cannot beat justice.

Let us remember that Independencia is one of the districts where the mafias have taken control over the collection of quotas from prostitutes, it is for this reason that the mayor has been threatened with death.

AUDIOS REVEAL THREATS

José Pando, mayor of Independencia, showed to the press the audios he has been constantly receiving after the fight he has begun against clandestine sexual exploitation in his district. The burgomaster assures that despite this he will continue to work for his community.

“I'm going to give you a second chance, if you keep going down to the boulevard to close business and everything, you know that I have you located, that your family is going to die, everyone is going to die [...] I'm just talking to you, part of the Aragua Train is talking to you, you already know what the movie is like”, you hear one of the audios say.

The mayor told La República that these messages to WhatsApp arrived an hour before the inauguration of a monitoring center, a meeting where the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, General Tiburcio and colonels participated.

“It is very worrying because Venezuelan criminals have already gone out of bounds, and now they are threatening authorities,” he said.

What is the fault of my family, the children in it? And all for cleaning up the discos and clandestine brothels,” he added.

Before concluding, the mayor assured that he will not be afraid and that he will continue to fight crime in his district.

“I am not going to allow people to extort money from me in this way, we are not going to give crime another meter [...] The message is for Venezuelans, if they want to work they will have the doors open, but they will not be able to commit crimes,” he said.

KEEP READING