From Captain Fury to Sasa Salcita: the best nicknames the Bermudez Dog gave

The sports chronicle of Mexican football has forged a long history since the 20th century. In recent years, Enrique Bermudez de la Serna consolidated himself as one of the most remembered voices for his style, tone of voice and having given versaillesque nicknames to some players who came to play in Mexico. Although they were not always liked by the fans, the nicknames he implemented accompanied the trajectory of each of the footballers mentioned, even more than their birth names

Alfredo Tena Captain Fury

One of the first players to receive a nickname from the sports chronicler was the legendary central defender of the Eagles of America, Alfredo Tena. His gallantry, leadership, ferocity on the court, as well as his angry temperament in the National Classics, were reason enough to name him Captain Fury. Even, according to Perro Bermudez himself, the former American player even thanked him for naming him that way.

Rafael Marquez El Kaiser de Michoacan

One of the Mexican players with the best track record in the world is former central defender Rafael Márquez. His good qualities, as well as leadership, made him the ideal candidate to play for teams such as Monaco and Barcelona. In that sense, thanks to his history in Europe and his style similar to that of Franz Beckenbauer, Enrique Bermudez named him the same nickname as the German one, but alluding to his state of origin.

