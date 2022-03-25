Colima: jail and fines for those who place drugs or work as “hawks”

The Congress of Colima approved the punishment with imprisonment and fines of those found responsible for working as vigilantes of criminal groups and placing drug messages, an initiative sent by Governor Indiria Vizcaíno, who has been mentioned in the threatening cartel exchanges operating in the state.

Penalties shall be for those who place, on public roads, blankets, cardboard, canvas, cardboard or any physical or electronic medium, in addition, those who produce, print, manufacture, provide, possess, move, or transfer any object with expressions or messages of threats.

At the beginning of 2022, the dispute between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Colima Independent Cartel was declared in the so-called narcomantas. The texts have even mentioned orders to assassinate the governor.

According to the document proposed as a single decree, the security context and the times that the state is going through to combat a growing social problem among citizens were considered.

Viridiana Valencia Vargas, deputy from the XV district, read the draft presented at the special session that also increased informal preventive detention to crimes against minors such as pedophilia, pornography, sex tourism and lenocinium.

Information in development...



