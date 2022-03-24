Peru vs Uruguay Gamarra: happy made by high sale of shirts of the Peruvian national team

With the breath at its maximum power, thousands of Peruvian fans are eager for the match of Peru vs Uruguay for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Due to the penultimate match of the national team, dozens of garmenters from the Gamarra commercial emporium have taken advantage of the business of the blanchirroja team's t-shirts, where thousands of Peruvians have attended to buy them.

In an interview with the Andean Agency, the president of the Gamarra Peru Business Association, Susana Saldaña, commented that there are t-shirts that are sold for 5 soles and for adults from 8 soles.

“Now the demand for shirts is very similar to that of the match that Peru played against Colombia (in January 2022), that is, in the previous days the sale of shirts has increased 10%,” he added.

Saldaña also assured that orders for t-shirts have been ordered from the province and as the date approached, this demand increased.

“In the provinces, merchants are also reviving themselves thanks to the sale of t-shirts, because they buy wholesale from Gamarra's producer entrepreneurs and they resume their businesses in the regions,” he said.

“If Peru wins or draws Uruguay, demand is likely to skyrocket by at least 20%, and Gamarra has the capacity to produce quickly to supply the Lima market and provinces,” he added.

In addition to the garments, other accessories that have been sold are souvenirs to accompany the national team at the matches.

“Not only are there t-shirts, there are also garments for areas where it is cold, such as coats, scarves, divers and even chullos that are very warm. There are also shorts, masks, hats and other products,” he said.

Along these lines, he indicated that in Gamarra there are different subsectors and one of them is sports, which before the pandemic brought together 5,000 entrepreneurs, but now there are around 2,000.

“The whole process of the qualifiers helped the sports sector of the emporium to reactivate itself, restarting its activities due to the demand of the matches, considering that there was no school campaign in previous years,” he said.

REACTIVATION

The merchants of Gamarra express their joy, as they are also fans of the white-red and also commented that the progress of the selection has helped to revive the textile sports sector and so many other sectors that were paralyzed.

“It means reviving entrepreneurs. It will be an important opportunity for those who have not yet been able to restart activities, and to sustain and grow a little in the case of those who have already started, because there will be demand. By producing more people are also hired, then there will be more work,” Saldaña told Trome.

INNOVATIVE MODELS

Some prefer the most dynamic and fun t-shirt models, t-shirts have come out with personalized options and he added that demand is growing slowly, but is advancing.

“There are polos, shorts, jackets, divers, flags, banners, bodysuits, babecreces, headbands, masks, caps, scarves, because it is not only destined for Lima and in Peru we have all the climates,” said Verónica Ochoa, from Confecciones Vozart, at the René gallery.

“We also customize polos with caricatures by Ricardo Gareca, 'Orejas' Flores, Cueva, Zambrano or whatever design the client wants,” said Roberto Calmet, from VQ Textile Services Peru.





KEEP READING