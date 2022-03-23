“We look bad because of you!” : Venezuelan beaten and claimed his compatriot for committing robbery

An incident occurred in the La Libertad urbanization, in the district of Los Olivos. In a new crime case in the Peruvian capital, a Venezuelan committed the theft of a cell phone from a young woman, but was caught by neighbors in the area. In that, a compatriot of his appears who joins the blows against the thug by releasing a phrase: They see us badly because of you!

The security cameras at the scene showed how they were stripping and beating the criminal, who was surrounded after committing the robbery. This was thanks to the organization of the neighbors, who act in this way in the face of the growth of the crime wave in Los Olivos, in the face of the little police presence. They indicated that there is a lack of support from the members of Serenazgo of the PNP.

A neighbor pointed out that robberies are everyday bread, although he is aware that violence is not the way. However, he added that they placed bars in strategic areas where only one person can enter the street.

On the other hand, the images show that the mascot on the block was the one who stopped the thug from being surrounded and beaten by citizens in order to show justice. His barking was key to catching the Venezuelan and he also alerted his compatriot where he launched criticism for the robbery with a broom.

The incident occurs in a context where the Venezuelan citizen has been stereotyped as a criminal or murderer, despite being a generalization and xenophobia.

The study, conducted by Equilibrium - Center for Economic Development (CenDE), revealed in 2021 that 68% of Venezuelans in the Andean country work, but only 20% do so in their sector; 40% independently, 14% are engaged in ambulatory trade and 23% in professional or technical activities.

Legal, administrative and practical barriers to the recognition of immigration documents, professional and tuition qualifications hinder their economic and labor inclusion, forcing them to work, in most cases, in informal employment.

According to the survey, informality accounts for 83% of Venezuelan professionals in Peru, which after Colombia is the country that hosts the most Venezuelan refugees in the world, with more than one million arrivals since 2016.

XENOPHOBIA IN PUCALLPA

Two Venezuelan citizens denounced that members of the Peruvian National Police violently evicted from a lodging . One of them ended up with a broken skull and wounds on his face.

The incident was recorded on video by one of the foreigners and uploaded to social networks. According to him, they exceeded their lodging time and ignored the owner of the place, who asked them to leave the room, so he asked the PNP agents for help.

“They tried to forcibly evict us without allowing us to pick up our things that were in the room, when we were even willing to pay for the time exceeded,” said Brandon Santos.

