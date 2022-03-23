Peru vs. Uruguay: 3 giant screens will be installed in the Magic Water Circuit to watch the match

Undoubtedly, Peru vs. Uruguay will be a momentous encounter in the aspirations of the national team to qualify directly for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, something that the fans of the white-red know who are looking forward to watching the broadcast of the match that will be will play in Montevideo. Therefore, this Thursday, March 24, the Peruvian Fan Festival will be held at the Magic Water Circuit, where the game will be broadcast live and on three giant screens.

The Metropolitan Municipality of Lima announced that the fans will be able to attend from 2 to 10 p.m., as a prelude to the broadcast there will be a musical and animation show, as well as a draw for t-shirts autographed by the players of the national team.

The three giant screens where you can see Peru vs Uruguay will be located in the Tangüis area. The pedestrian entrance is through gate 3A; while the vehicular entrance is through gate 5A.

They also indicated that attendees will be able to have fun with different games, such as “Jump like the capi”, “Football net”, “Football pool”, “The aim of the fan”, among others.

FREE ADMISSION TO ZONAL CLUBS

On the other hand, the Peruvian fan party will also be held in the eleven zonal clubs, where this Thursday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 29, people who wear the white-red shirt will be able to enter for free.

Attendees can play a game in the sports slabs, prepare a delicious lunch in the grill areas, ride horseback or boat in the lagoons, visit the animals in the mini-farms and mini-zoos, among others, depending on the venue. Business hours are 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is worth mentioning that this March 24 is also Thursday of Paws, so they can come with their pets for a walk in the fresh air.

DATE 17 OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN PLAYOFFS:

MARCH 24 (Peruvian time)

- 18:30 PM, Uruguay vs Peru

Centenario Stadium, Montevideo

- 18:30 PM, Colombia vs. Bolivia

Metropolitan Stadium, Barranquilla

- 18:30 PM, Brazil vs Chile (Rio de Janeiro)

Arena Fonte Nova Stadium, Salvador

- 18:30 PM, Paraguay vs Ecuador

Antonio Aranda Stadium, Ciudad del Este

MARCH 25TH

- 18:30 PM Argentina vs. Venezuela

Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires

LAST MATCHES BETWEEN PERU AND URUGUAY FOR QUALIFIERS

This is how our team did in the last matches against the Charrúas:

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Peru 1-1 Uruguay

World Cup Russia 2018: Peru 2-1 Uruguay

World Cup Russia 2018: Uruguay 1-0 Peru

World Cup Brazil 2014: Peru 1-2 Uruguay

World Cup Brazil 2014: Uruguay 4-2 Peru

Spain 2010 World Cup: Peru 1-0 Uruguay

Spain 2010 World Cup: Uruguay 6-0 Peru

World Cup Germany 2006: Peru 0-0 Uruguay

World Cup Germany 2006: Uruguay 1-3 Peru

2002 Korea-Japan World Cup: Peru 0-2 Uruguay

THE ELEVEN THAT GARECA TRIED IN PERU

Pedro Gallese in the goal; Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco in defense; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún and Sergio Peña at the wheel; the strikers will be Christian Cueva, André Carrillo and Gianluca Lapadula. This was the eleven that Ricardo Gareca sent on the morning of Tuesday, March 22.

The doubt was Carlos Zambrano or the central defender of Alianza Lima, but the 'Kaiser' showed discomfort and trained differentiated. The defender has a pain in his thigh from a blow he suffered in the superclassic against River Plate last Sunday.

