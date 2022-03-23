Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 20, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the car ahead of the race Pool via REUTERS/Giuseppe Cacace

It started the 2022 Formula 1 season and did so with a bitter taste for Red Bull fans, as in less than five laps of the final all the points and the possibility of a podium for its two riders, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, vanished.

From Mexico and Latin America, it was more dramatic, as Checo Pérez's spin on the last lap, caused by an engine problem, meant a new abandonment and farewell to his thirteenth podium; however, this did not mean that he had a bad race.

The Mexican was able to contain Lewis Hamilton all the competition until his car allowed him to do so and this was presumed by Formula 1 itself, who two days after the Bahrain GP, revived a spectacular rebasing of the Mexican over his English colleague, with whom he placed fourth after a difficult start.

And it is that in the start, Checo had difficulty holding the fourth place with which he had qualified and was overtaken by Kevin Magnussen and Hamilton himself, but eventually the pace of Red Bull allowed him to reach and overcome them.

The F1 Twitter account boasted Checo's overtaking over Hamilton and congratulated him for doing it on the outside of the track, a complicated move that helped him start to distance himself from the British in the rest of the race.

Formula 1 bragged Checo Pérez for overtaking Hamilton at the Bahrain GP (Photo: Twitter/ @F1)

Unfortunately for Tapatio, a safety car caused by a fire in Pierre Gasly's car regrouped the cars and despite Sergio's good defense with Hamilton behind, a failure in his car at a turn of the end left him without points and without the possibility of concluding the Bahrain GP.

This was only part of the vibrant Grand Prix that took place at the Sakhir circuit, where the main protagonists were the Ferrari riders, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who took the 1-2 in the race and placed themselves as the new rivals to beat throughout the year.

Sergio Pérez's spin in the Bahrain GP one lap from the end, caused by an engine failure, which left him unable to finish the race (Photo: F1)

The team that left Bahrain with great disappointment was Red Bull, as they let out a large sum of points after Max Verstappen's car also suffered reliability problems, which left it without power in the absence of four laps of the and discarded the second place I had almost insured.

On the other hand, the Mercedes team was reinforced for the following weeks, because despite having a car that was not competitive with Ferrari and Red Bull, it was able to get a podium and its two drivers finished as the best two after Leclerc and Sainz.

The next Grand Prix of the season will start on Friday 25 March with free practice and will end on Sunday 27 with the race at the Jeddah circuit, in Saudi Arabia, a new street track that opened in 2021 and that has already left flashes of great excitement for Formula 1 single-seaters.

KEEP READING: