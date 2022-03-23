“El Huevo” Treviño of the Northeast Cartel assured the authorities to have no money or employment

El Huevo Treviño was deported by Mexico to the United States accused of various crimes related to drug trafficking, so he gave his financial statement, which seems to contradict the allegations that weigh on him.

Journalist Ángel Hernández revealed to the Milenio newspaper that El Huevo said he was broken during his statement to the Mexican authorities, despite being sought, among other crimes, for money laundering.

The newspaper reported that Treviño said he was unemployed, and without income for the past few months. There was also a lack of cash, and ruled out being the holder of a savings or checking account in banks.

According to the note, the man targeted for drug trafficking also assured that he does not have real estate, nor bonds, vehicles or valuable possessions.

As if that were not enough, he announced that he is single and the father of three children aged 8, 11 and 14, whom he must support. Despite the conditions it said to pass, it provides $700 to minors for rent of housing, food and transportation.

Treviño was arrested in Nuevo Laredo and extradited to the US on charges of money laundering and drug trafficking (Photo: Special)

Authorities reported on March 13 the arrest of Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, who was identified as the alleged leader of the Northeast Cartel, and former member of the criminal group The Zetas.

It was through the Secretariat of National Defense, the Attorney General's Office, the National Intelligence Center and the National Guard that the capture of the Egg was achieved in the Hidalgo neighborhood of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

After members of organized crime attempted to ambush elements of the Mexican armed forces, the man in question was identified, who was transferred to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime.

That night there were several attacks during the night, with shootings that, reported by civil society, lasted for hours, as well as various road blockades with the aim of achieving the rescue of the Treviño Egg.

El Huevo Treviño was arrested after an attack on the Mexican Armed Forces (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

At approximately 2:48 in the morning, the Consulate General's account also warned that “due to an emergency situation in the city”, all scheduled appointments would be rescheduled for March 14, 2022 at its facilities and Cas.

Even the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo alerted U.S. citizens near the area to seek safe haven and avoid the area during the hours following its publication.

After facing his audience in Mexican lands, Juan Gerardo Treviño was deported to the United States, where he is wanted for money laundering and conspiracy to deal with drugs.

In addition, the alleged offender had another pair of warrants for arrest in Tamaulipas and Coahuila for crimes of extortion, criminal association, terrorism and intentional homicide.

El Huevo Treviño was deported to the US (Photo: Sedena)

Local media indicated that the leader of the Northeast Cartel arrived in Tijuana in the first minutes of this Tuesday, March 15, in a federal plane to be handed over to the US authorities. The delivery of El Huevo took place at the border crossing in Tijuana, Baja California, on the bridge that connects to San Diego, California.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Marshals Service welcomed Gerardo Trevino 20 minutes after midnight Tuesday, in a strong security operation deployed by federal forces to prevent possible attacks by the Northeast Cartel.

KEEP READING: