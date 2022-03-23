Adrián Ascues reveals the key to Deportivo Municipal's leadership: “We are all committed”

The goal of Adrián Ascues led to Deportivo Municipal opened the scoring against Atlético Grau, however, the Piurano cast found the tie through Arly Benites, who at 54 found the final draw.

Adrián Ascues, 19, has already been playing professional for his third consecutive year and last weekend he scored his second goal in the professional football. That goal, as he revealed to Infobae, is dedicated to his uncle Manuel Earl, who is in heaven. “The 20th was his birthday and the goal is dedicated to him”, tells us the young flyer.

We then chatted for a few minutes with Adrián Ascues, who reveals the success of Deportivo Municipal to be the leader of League 1 and confesses its objectives for 2022.

Tell me, how do you analyze this start of the season both for yourself and at the group level?

With the start of the season, happy, happy, with the group, for the things we have been achieving. The way we have been working, realizing our idea of the game and continuing like this, training in a good way and going game by game as I think we have been doing.

What indications does Professor Hernán Lisi give you?

The professor asks me to step on the area quite a bit, to reach the attack, attacking the spaces a lot, at the time that 'El Búfalo' Ovelar goes out to pick up and attack those spaces that he leaves.

How do you live your present with Deportivo Municipal?

I live this moment very calmly, eager to strive, to continue training in the best way to continue contributing to the group.

The Deportivo Municipal fan sees his team as leader after a long time, what would you say to him?

I tell the fans to keep going to the stadium, to continue to support us, we know that they will be with us in good times and bad. Very happy to always be able to see them at the stadium and that they generate that beautiful atmosphere that is lived.

What things have you improved and what is needed for you to be an elite footballer?

I think I have improved in trying to attack more the spaces left by my teammates and I think I need to improve a little on the defensive issue.

What goal did you set for this year?

This 2022 I want to consolidate myself in the team and contribute a lot to the group theme. God willing and able to emigrate abroad and also be in the national team, which is a dream and goal of every player has. I am now focused on Deportivo Municipal and on continuing to do the job in the best way,

For Playoffs, League 1 goes into recess, what things must work to continue in that line that allows them to achieve important things?

All that remains is to continue working in the way we have been doing, to be all committed to the same humility that characterizes us and the instructions that the teacher gives us during the week, to do it in the best way.

What are you worried about the next rival Alianza Atlético?

We know that Alianza Atlético is a great team, it is a strong opponent just like all the teams in the tournament. They will be local and all the teams in their localias are strong, but we are going to work the way, so that God wants to be able to get the three points.

Finally, what do you think is the key for Municipal to be the leader in League 1 today?

What are we all committed to and the group is assembling in the best way, the internal competition is very strong, we are all on par. This helps us to be at a good level and to be able to do the things that the teacher asks us to do.

