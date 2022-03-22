Without Harden and Embiid, the 76ers defeat the Heat 113-106

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in a row during a crucial moment, and the lost Philadelphia 76ers, without their stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, defeated the Eastern Conference leader Miami Heat 113-106 on Monday.

Shake Milton contributed 20 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 18 for Philadelphia, which was two and a half games behind the Heat in the conference. Embiid was absent due to pain in his back and Harden due to stiffness in the hamstring of his left leg.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 22 and Kyle Lowry added 20 for Miami, who lost just for the fifth time in the last 20 games.

Maxey took control of the game in the last two and a half minutes, with the match on the balance. In a game that was tight from the start, Philadelphia was holding on to a two-point lead when Maxey scored, fouled and hit the free kick to extend the lead to 106-101 with 2:18 minutes left.

After Butler missed a three-point attempt, Maxey hit a three-pointer on his own. Lowry and Tyler Herro could not turn into the other winger and the point guard from Kentucky hit another three-pointer that put the game 112-101 before the excitement of his fans.