The actress who gives life to “Cuquita Abarca” apologized to Vicente Fernández's widow

This Monday, March 14, the production El último rey: el hijo del pueblo, a controversial bioseries that portrays the life of Vicente Fernández, arrived on the screen of Televisa, and which has given much to talk about due to its content.

In the program starring Pablo Montero, it is Iliana Fox who gives life to “Cuquita Abarca”, the now widow of Vicente Fernández and who, days before the premiere of the series produced by Juan Osorio, launched hard against its transmission.

María del Refugio Abarca accused that the television company was seeking to profit from the image, name and life of the interpreter of Divine Women, the same elements that the Fernández family protects as a registered trademark, so Televisa would be violating industrial property rights.

However, and under the order of a judge to suspend the transmission, the company managed to obtain an amparo, so the series continues to be broadcast subject to what will happen next.

About her character, it was Iliana Fox who told TVyNovelas about her feelings for giving life to the mother of the famous Fernández Dynasty:

“I always took it as a great challenge and as a blessing, I swear that every day I am thanking for this wonderful project, that it came to me, that I was the one chosen to play Cuquita, whom I truly love, I have her in my soul, I cuddle her, I consent to her, I understand her, and well, with an incredible cast, head of the team like Juan Osorio, in addition to very good actors and the shocking story of one of the most important icons of Mexico, of our great representative of the ranchera, so imagine,” said the actress.

And although Iliana does not know Cuquita, she said that she played her role with total respect and admiration, and highlighted in her values such as unconditionality, calling her “an unshakable woman.”

Knowing that the 75-year-old lady is not satisfied with the bioseries based on the book of the same name by the Argentine journalist Olga Wornat, Iliana expressed her understanding for Cuquita, to whom she apologized beforehand.

“I would love to meet her, hug her, and tell her how much I understand her. I want her to know that it is an absolute honor for me to play her, that I am doing this with all the respect in the world, trying to understand who she is as a woman, as a person. I offer you an apology if I am wrong in any part of the performance, but it is made with a lot of love,” said the actress.

