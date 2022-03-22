China borders city of 9 million inhabitants in the face of coronavirus outbreak

China confined an industrial city of 9 million inhabitants due to an outbreak of the coronavirus, which is spreading through the country with more than 4,700 cases reported on Tuesday, a wave of infections that tests its “zero covid” strategy.

Shenyang, an industrial hub where the BMW factory is based, reported 47 infections on Tuesday. The authorities ordered the villagers to stay at home and announced that they will not be able to leave without the negative result of a test taken in the previous 48 hours.

The city is the capital of the province of Liaoning, bordering that of Jilin (north), the epicenter of the current epidemic wave, due to the omicron variant.

Health authorities reported 4,770 new cases across the country on Tuesday, mostly in Jilin, while the city of Shenyang, also in the north, was confined Monday night.

In recent weeks, China has rushed to eradicate infectious outbreaks with targeted lockdowns and massive testing. On Saturday he reported two deaths from covid-19, the first in more than a year from the coronavirus.

Authorities have warned of the economic risk of constant closures, as the country seeks to balance the health crisis with the needs of the second largest economy in the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week insisted on the need to “minimize the impact” of the pandemic on the economy, but at the same time urged the authorities to “stick” to the current “zero covid” policy.

The current wave of infections has put this Chinese policy to the test, forcing the authorities to release hospital beds with patients with moderate symptoms.

Some cities such as Shanghai have applied confinements to specific buildings, preventing a closure of the entire city despite the fact that it has recorded up to hundreds of daily infections.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen technology center announced on Monday the lifting of its one-week lockdown, after easing some measures on Friday to minimize the impact of the virus on its economy.

