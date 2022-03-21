Wild motochorro attack on a policeman in Moreno: he was shot four times and is serious

Leandro Pezzatti (26), an officer of the City Police, was wounded by four bullets after being assaulted by two motorcycle jets that tried to steal his motorcycle in the town of Cuartel V, in the Moreno match. After the confrontation, the criminals stole the statutory weapon from the victim and fled. The officer is in serious condition.

The attack, which became known today, took place this Sunday afternoon on Avenida Derqui at 5.300, in the western area of the Buenos Aires suburban area. The officer serving at the 7C Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police was in free standing and dressed in civilian clothes when, around 17.30, he was intercepted while riding his motorcycle by two armed criminals .

As Infobae learned, the assailants made him get out of the vehicle and threatened him to give them the motorcycle. At that time, the man identified himself as a policeman and that's when he was shot. Two bullets hit the legs and the other two hit the thoracic region: one shot entered through the armpit and the other through the costal area and caused a hepatic burst.

The criminals took the statutory weapon that Pezzatti was carrying at the time of his assault, but did not steal the motorcycle. Then, they fled. “A witness rules out that the policeman shot them,” they confided to this media outlet close to the investigation.

The episode this Sunday at 17.30 on Derqui Avenue at 5.300, in Moreno (Google Street View)

The victim was rushed to the Mariano y Luciano de la Vega de Moreno Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in intensive care. “ His condition is serious ,” said sources in the case.

At the moment, investigators are engaged in the work of surveying security cameras in the area to try to identify the perpetrators of the crime, who are still at large. “The main hypothesis is that of a robbery. The suspects have not yet been identified, but after the expert reports, four pods were seized at the scene,” the same sources told Infobae.

The case involved the Functional Instruction Unit No. 4, headed by Federico Soñora, of the Moreno-General Rodríguez Judicial Department, who described the case as “attempted aggravated homicide”.

The victim was rushed to Mariano y Luciano de la Vega de Moreno Hospital. Is in intensive care (Facebook)

This weekend, also in El Conurbano, two other police officers were injured when they tried to prevent criminals from stealing them. Similar data from the episodes are surprising: the officers were shot at the door of their homes and in both cases the robbers wanted to take their vans. They remain interned.

The first attack occurred on Thursday, March 17, at 122nd Street, between 10 and 11, in the town of Berazategui Oeste, south of Greater Buenos Aires. There, a 62-year-old active Federal Police NCO was leaving his home aboard a Volkswagen Amarok van when he was suddenly approached by three armed assailants who tried to steal his vehicle.

Almost in parallel, about 40 kilometers away, a first lieutenant of the Buenos Aires Province Police was shot in the arm after being shot against criminals who also tried to steal his van when he arrived at his home.





