The best films by Robert Pattinson according to Rotten Tomatoes

Robert Pattinson rose to fame when he starred in the film Twilight (Twilight) based on the novels written by Stephenie Meyer. The wave of fans around the world spread in such a way that what seemed like a simple romantic vampire movie ended up in a saga that gave them the boost they lacked in the careers of Pattinson and his cast mate, Kristen Stewart (who is currently nominated for an Oscar for playing Lady Di in the film Spencer).

Far from being pigeonholed into the role of Edward Cullen (the name of the vampire who loved the human Bella Swan played by Stewart), Pattinson turned to making films often far removed from mass consumption until the arrival of Tenet and The Batman.

The site Rotten Tomatoes analyzes film reviews and compiles a percentage of reviews for and against the films. Taking into account their analysis, here is a list of the best-rated titles in the career of this actor who now shines in The Batman.

The Rover (66%)

This film was presented in 2014 at the Cannes Film Festival and achieved 66% acceptance according to Rotten Tomatoes. The Rover managed to position Pattinson as a great promise beyond Twilight. This is a dystopian story set in a desert area of Australia. It is temporarily speaking, ten years after the collapse of the economy around the world. Pattinson's character is that of a man who will have to face the idea of being alone in the world. His performance moved much more than the plot itself and received the best reviews for his work.

El Rey (The King, 70%)

Film starring Timothée Chalamet, who plays Henry V for Netflix and which shows 70% acceptance. Here Pattinson played the character of Dauphin, for which he had to use the French accent and wear blonde hair. His Dauphin was a deranged man who managed to captivate the audience and also the critics who highlighted his work in this film.

High Life (73%)

“ Pattinson is as subtle, demanding and unpredictable as ever, and he conveys deep loneliness and resigned fatalism with very little dialogue to help him.” This is how they described the role of this actor from the Guardian newspaper. High Life (2018) was directed by Claire Denis and reunited Pattinson with French actress Juliette Binoche (Chocolate). There the actor plays Monte, a man who lives on a spaceship to which he was sent because he had a death sentence.

Tenet (83%)

This film suffered from delays due to the pandemic, but it finally had its time in the cinemas. Here Pattinson is directed by one of Hollywood's most prestigious directors, Christopher Nolan (who is now in the midst of making Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb, starring Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders). In this film, Pattinson played an Englishman with a calm tone, which he even holds in the most action scenes. It received 83% of positive reviews.

The Batman (85%)

His most recent work, in which he risked giving life to the superhero Batman under the direction of Matt Reeves. There was a lot to lose but a lot to gain, and Pattinson, once again, decided to take up the challenge. The result was one of the best and the reviews accompanied with thumbs up his work as Bruce Wayne, the gentleman who watches over the safety of Gotham City when he wears Batman's suit.

Z: The Lost City (The Lost City of Z, 87%)

It is an adventure story that premiered in 2016 in which Pattinson accompanied Charlie Hunnam, Tom Holland and Sienna Miller, among others. This film traces the story of an English explorer, Percy Fawcett (Hunnan), while Pattinson plays Corporal Henry Costin. The plot tells the adventures of an exploration of Brazil, where these adventurers arrive in the search for the Lost City Z in the Amazon area.

The Childhood of a Leader (88%)

One of the films that Robert shot with an intense plot, at times sinister with an overwhelming atmosphere. The actor plays here a journalist who has another hidden face that will be revealed as the film progresses. The plot tells the childhood of a fascist leader after the end of World War I. He collects one of the best marks of his work reaching 88% of Rotten Tomatoes.

Good time: viviendo al límite (90%)

One of Pattinson's best performances in which he plays Connie, a bank robber. The review of the English newspaper The Observer was categorical and highlighted the actor's work: “ Pattinson is absolutely convincing as Connie with the eyes of Manson, a manipulative force of nature (alternately fascinating, disgusting and pathetic) that leaves a trail of destruction in its wake.”

El faro (96%)

A black and white film directed by Robert Eggers in which Robert Pattinson gives away one of the best performances of his career alongside Willem Dafoe. The story shows two lighthouse keepers in New England who are left to the good of God while losing what little sanity they have left. It is gripping, overwhelming and at times desperate. The criticism was almost unanimous and accompanied by many awards. Without a doubt, one of Pattinson's best roles.

