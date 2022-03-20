Orchestra 33, Alzate and Francy will give solidarity concert due to the cancellation of the Jamming Festival





The La 33 orchestra announced through its social networks that this Sunday, March 20, it will hold a free concert in Ibagué, after the postponement of the Jamming Festival, which was to be held this weekend in that city, was announced.

“On behalf of La 33, we deeply regret what is happening with Jamming and we unite in solidarity with the production, with the technical team, with our colleagues, both national and international, with the merchants, the artisans, of course with the attendees and with the city of Ibagué, who were watching this event. an important option for economic and cultural reactivation,” said one of the members of the group in a video broadcast on social networks.

Alzate, Zafra Show and Francy will be alongside the group. This is a solidarity concert called 'Tolima united forward', supported by the Government of Tolima. Admission will be free. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Arkacentro shopping center and will start at 6:00pm.

“The 33, with the aim of providing some relief to the affected parties and with the support of the local government, we have decided to give a free admission concert in the city of Ibague. We hope that this decision will be received in a positive way and that it will help to overcome this situation that has shocked so many of us. We are not going to run out of party, Ibagué,” said the group.

It is noteworthy that Jamming was going to bring together about 94 artists from genres such as reggae, salsa, rock, rap and reggaeton. In addition, days before, rumors of a possible cancellation had begun, as bands such as Black Eyed Peas, confirmed on the poster, canceled their participation and Los Cafres, Irie Kingz, Jah Cure, Maldita Vecindad and Vicentico joined.

The cancellation of the Jamming Festival led to protests and outrages, as well as economic losses, so the Ibagué authorities have had to take measures to mitigate such damage in the city this weekend due to the postponement. Meanwhile, the organizers said in a statement, “We apologize for all those affected and hope they will be able to understand our arguments that led to this difficult decision.”

Many entrepreneurs who had a space at the event to sell their products and services are among the most affected, so the community joined and created an Instagram account called Emprenjamming to help spread the situation of these merchants, as well as providing them with legal help and advice.

That account was opened on March 19, it already has more than 1,680 followers and they publish content from places that are destined for those affected to promote and sell everything they already had ready for these three days.

For its part, the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) opened an investigation and imposed a series of measures against Buena Vibra Eventos. This investigation began on March 11, when the SIC made a request for information to the company, but the company failed to comply with the instruction. In addition, no representative of the firm attended the working table urgently convened by SIC on March 14, causing harm to consumers.

The SIC ordered this company to cease the promotion, advertising and sale of the Jamming Festival 2023 event, that provision will remain until there is a response and solution to the one that was canceled.

Likewise, it will verify the legal consequences when announcing the cancellation of the mass event with only one day's notice and the complaints received will be transmitted to the Office of the Attorney General for the prosecution to determine within its competence whether a crime has been committed.

Read on: