Grau visits Deportivo Municipal for the date 7

The local team is eager to get another victory as in the previous match of this championship. While the visit has equaled their last match and will seek to add up to three again.

Deportivo Municipal defeated Sport Boys 2-1 in their previous match and will look for another favorable result at home. In the last 4 matches played he won in 3 matches and was a loser in 1 opportunity.

Grau added one by one on the previous date, after equalizing 1-1 with César Vallejo. In the last matches he played he won 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.

Municipal and Grau will meet tomorrow at 15:15 (Argentina time). The match for the date 7 of Peru - Liga 1 Betsson 2022 will be played at the Ivan Elias Moreno stadium.

Deportivo Municipal y Grau Schedule, depending on country

Argentina: 3:15pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 1:15pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 12:15pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 11:15am

Venezuela: 2:15pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory