Grau visits Deportivo Municipal for the date 7

The local team is eager to get another victory as in the previous match of this championship. While the visit has equaled their last match and will seek to add up to three again.
Deportivo Municipal defeated Sport Boys 2-1 in their previous match and will look for another favorable result at home. In the last 4 matches played he won in 3 matches and was a loser in 1 opportunity.
Grau added one by one on the previous date, after equalizing 1-1 with César Vallejo. In the last matches he played he won 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.
Municipal and Grau will meet tomorrow at 15:15 (Argentina time). The match for the date 7 of Peru - Liga 1 Betsson 2022 will be played at the Ivan Elias Moreno stadium.
Deportivo Municipal y Grau Schedule, depending on country
- Argentina: 3:15pm
- Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 1:15pm
- Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 12:15pm
- Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 11:15am
- Venezuela: 2:15pm
Source of Note and Image: DataFactory