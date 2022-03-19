Equidad will try to cut Envigado's positive streak

On the previous day of this competition, the local team won the victory and arrives with good spirits to welcome the visiting team, which has just scored one point and needs to resume the path of victory.

Envigado defeated Aguilas Doradas Rionegro 2-1 in their previous match and will look for another favorable result at home. In the last 4 matches played he won in 2 matches and was a loser twice.

Equity added one by one on the previous date, after equalizing 1-1 with Patriotas FC. In the last matches he played he won 2 wins and 2 draws.

The Orange Team and the Green Capital will meet tomorrow at 18:05 (Argentina time). The match for the 11th date of Colombia - Liga Betplay 2022 will be played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

The last 5 times they met in the tournament had all the possible results. The home team accumulated 2 wins, while the visit added 1. In 2 matches they finished evenly on the scoreboard.

The venue is in sixth place with 17 points and 5 wins, while the visitor reached 13 units and placed thirteenth in the tournament.

Mauricio Mercado is chosen to lead the match.

Envigado and La Equidad schedule, depending on country

Argentina: 6:05pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 4:05pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 3:05pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 2:05pm

Venezuela: 5:05pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory