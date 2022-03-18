Video: Pautips revealed the reasons why he hasn't had surgery on his face

A great deal of controversy arose on social networks after plastic surgeon Juan Diego Otálvaro revealed some of the possible aesthetic interventions that some famous people have undergone, receiving a strong response from Luisa Fernanda W who assured him that several of the ones he had mentioned were not true, the debate about other celebrities is again set.

On this occasion, Paula Galindo better known in the world of content generators as Pautips, was Paula Galindo, who in a round of 'questions and answers' on her Instagram account, told her followers what surgeries she had undergone and which ones she had not, but that she has long wanted to perform.

Pautips, who performed the dynamic he called “truth or lie”, was questioned by a follower who wanted to know if his lips were natural or had been injected.

“I haven't really touched my face much, today I was watching an interview they did with Bella Hadid about all the surgeries she has... I have breast implants, but the truth is I wanted to do my nose, the bichectomy, but I'm very cowardly,” said the influencer through her 'InstaStories'.

Likewise, while Pautips was in what appears to be the waiting room of an airport, in his reply he added that the smile design was made in his mouth.

“They put veneers on me and my teeth got longer, I think my mouth has another structure because of that, but I have never injected my lips, I still have my nose, I have my paws I didn't remove my cheeks, so no, nothing,” Galindo concluded.

It is worth mentioning that the woman is currently enjoying a trip through Mexico with her partner. The Bogotana's response was replicated by the entertainment portal 'Faranduleando ando' where it exceeds 850 views with more than 20 likes.

Currently, Paula Galindo is in a relationship with Ronald Moscoso, who also serves as an influencer. However, rumors circulate on social networks about how the spark arose between the two characters, as there are several comments that pointed out that 'Pautips' would have gotten in the way of Moscoso's relationship with Yovana Mendoza, who also works as an influencer and is known as Rawvana.

In October 2021, the question was sent by her followers, who constantly questioned her the fact that she snatched the couple from one of her friends, so she was blunt indicating that this was not how things happened.

On January 20, the influencer delved a little deeper into this response:

“I will give a brief explanation. We did meet because of her, but they didn't have anything anymore. Even... I was complicit with Yovana's current husband, in his solicitations. When I met them both, they didn't have anything anymore and I didn't know they'd been together. Even so, she's already married, she's already had a kid, and I don't think she has any problem with us being together. So if she doesn't have it, why would you? ”, said Galindo from his Instagram stories.

