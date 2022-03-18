Jenaro Villamil beat Ernesto Zedillo for criticism of Latin American rulers: “The champion of empathy”

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 13SEPTIEMBRE2020.- Informe diario sobre el avance del Covid-19 en el país el cual encabeza el subsecretario de Salud, el Dr. Hugo López-Gatell y que estuvo acompañado por Giancarlo Summa, director del Centro de Información de las Naciones Unidas en México y Jenaro Villamil, presidente del Sistema de Radiodifusión del Estado Mexicano. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Former President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León surprised all Mexicans after reappearing with a message during the virtual conference “Economic Outlook and the Future of Technology in Latin America,” in which he criticized the Latin American rulers.

During his participation in the round table organized by the multinational company NTT Data, the former politician of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) lamented that at the helm of different Latin American countries there is a “wave of populist and inept rulers.”

These statements were answered by journalists related to the Fourth Transformation (Q4), who, from their social media profiles, joined Zedillo and reproved his way of expressing himself towards the leaders of Latin America.

The first to react was Jenaro Villamil, president of the Mexican State Public Broadcasting System (SPR). In a tweet he mocked the way the former president issued his statements and listed all the mistakes he made during his term, which weakened Mexico socially, politically and economically.

“Says the champion of empathy and sensitivity: Ernesto Zedillo. The same one who told a beggar 'I don't have cash'. The same one that left all Mexicans the eternal debt of Fobaproa to 'populistically' rescue the bank and then badly sell it abroad,” he wrote.

(Photo: Twitter)

For its part, the statement Álvaro Delgado, constantly indicated for supporting Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and Q4, also took advantage of social networks to share Zedillo's message and remember that he promoted the “looting” of businessmen, bankers and politicians.

“Ernesto Zedillo, who led to the looting of businessmen, bankers and politicians whose multi-million dollar debt he inherited from Mexicans, criticizes 'wave of populist and inept rulers' in Latin America,” the journalist said.

Twitter users were not silent and decided to share their position on the matter in Villamil and Delgado's tweets. Some highlighted other mistakes made by Ernesto Zedillo during his six-year term, while others supported and supported decisions, such as Fobaproa, because it provided the only way out of that financial crisis, they said.

“Unlike AMLO, Zedillo did not just squeal that the economy had been left to him badly, but started pulling and by the end of 2000 the economy was already recovered, something that others could never boast of,” wrote @kmelinapuente, who describes himself as an economist in his profile.

“Sixth anniversary of paramilitaries (Chiapas) and drug cartels throughout the country December error Fobaproa Massacre de Acteal Dollar rose from 3 to 10 pesos Interest rates rose above 120 percent per year, etc., etc., etc.,” emphasized journalist Mariana Escobedo.

Ernesto Zedillo questioned Latin America's “populist” rulers and their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ)

The former president also took advantage of the space to express his disagreement with the management of the pandemic in this region of the world, since from his perspective it was a “Latin American disaster”. At the same time, he pointed out that Latin American countries were expected to have the highest rates of mortality and morbidity in 2020.

“Let us hope that the wave of populist and inept rulers who are suffering a good number of Latin American countries will be followed, thanks to the democracy that, although damaged we still have, by determined leaders capable of doing what is necessary to ensure that our nations are firmly on the path of development and overcoming of our historical backwardness,” commented the former president of Mexico.

Similarly, the Mexican politician and economist dedicated himself to criticizing the decision of Latin American governments to stop and reverse structural reforms adopted in the past and which could boost economic development in Latin American countries.

KEEP READING