Digimon Survive presented a new trailer focused on the characters of the video game

This weekend, a new edition of Digimon Con was held, the event focused on the popular franchise that many knew through its anime, which is one of the most important in the history of that industry. One of the novelties that was presented had to do with the upcoming video game Digimon Survive.

In the new trailer you could get a glimpse of the protagonists of the title and the digimon that will accompany them. In addition, the video showed some aspects related to the gameplay that this proposal will bring.

According to the preview, these will be the protagonists and their digimon:

- Takuma Momozuka and Agumon

- Minoru Hinata and Falcomon

- Aoi Shibuya and Labramon

- Shuuji Kayama y Lopmon

- Saki Kimishima and Floramon

- Ryo Tominaga and Kunemon

- Kaito Shinonome and Dracmon

- Miu Shinonome y Syakomon

Digimon Survive was announced in 2018 and was initially expected to arrive in 2019. But after that announcement, it was postponed more than once, pushing its release date to 2020, 2021 and, again, to 2022. It seems that this will be the year in which the game will be released definitively.

The title will combine a visual novel format — with “anime-style storytelling full of constant drama” — along with tactical elements and turn-based combat. Without delving into details, they were all aspects that could be seen again in the last trailer. In addition, decisions will intervene in the story and will have more than one ending.

When it finally launches, the game will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In addition, they anticipated that it will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

During the event, different details of the game were also revealed, which gave an overview of what is the state of its development. Digimon Survive will have different levels of difficulty and to complete it completely you will be able to spend more than 100 hours, with three different routes to choose from (which will last approximately 40 hours).

In addition, it will bring a total of 113 digimon available and the story will feature elements and dark tones. As far as the general proposal is concerned, 70% of the game will have the visual novel format, while 30% will be dedicated to combat.

