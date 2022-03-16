AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 16, 2022
Breaking News
Breaking News

Seville visits West Ham United for key 5

March 16, 2022

The Sevillistas will face West Ham tomorrow in the UEFA Lap 5 - Europa League 2021/22 with much of the work done. He won 1-0 in the first leg and is one step away from qualifying. His rival will try to turn the series around and keep chances of continuing in the tournament. The match will take place at London Olympic Stadium at 17:00 (Argentina time).

West Ham and the Sevillistas will meet tomorrow at 17:00 (Argentina time). The match for key 5 of UEFA - Europa League 2021/22 will be played at the London Olympic Stadium.

Clément Turpin will be the judge who will deliver justice in the meeting.

West Ham United and Seville schedule, depending on country
  • Argentina: 5:00pm
  • Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 3:00pm
  • Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 2:00pm
  • Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 1:00pm
  • Venezuela: 4:00pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

when are West Ham United and Sevilla playingwhere do West Ham United and Sevilla playwhat time are West Ham United and Sevilla playingWest Ham United and Seville schedulewhen does West Ham United playwhen does Sevilla playwhat time does West Ham United playwhat time does West Ham United and Sevilla playWest Ham United todaySeville today2022 standingshow West Ham United and Sevilla form todayhow does West Ham United form todayUEFA - Europa League 2021/22UEFA2021/22 Europa LeagueWest Ham United Vs SevillaWest Ham UnitedSevilleLondon Olympic Stadium