Mexico expels Northeast cartel leaders to the United States

Mexico City (AP) — Mexico was deported to the United States on Tuesday. Juan Gerardo Treviño, a US citizen, led a Northeast cartel, was accused in his country for various charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering, and was captured on Sunday, leading to severe clashes and attacks on military and civilians.Targets of Nuevo Laredo, bordering Texas, including the US consulate.

According to Ricardo Mejía, Deputy Minister of Public Security in Treviño, the nickname “El Huevo” had no Mexican nationality and had no legal entry record, so they proceeded with the deportation under the mutual cooperation agreement that existed between Mexico and the United States.

The surrender to US authorities crossed the borders of Tijuana and San Diego in California early Tuesday morning, after “El Uevo” evacuated from Nuevo Laredo by helicopter to the northern city of Piedras Negras, and later moved to the Mexican capital to stay for several hours before returning to the border for deportation. Trevino was detained in the United States on suspicion in the State of Texas.

Meanwhile, Nuevo Laredo, a major commercial junction between Mexico and the United States, was boiling. Arrests caused crashes and vehicle incineration, and the city was completely paralyzed on Monday morning.

As the Mexican authorities confirmed at a press conference, the arrest caused conflicts and vehicle incineration due to 13 obstacles, 22 attacks on military facilities, and 16 attacks on civilian facilities, including the US consulate office. All this led to the temporary closure of the two border bridges connecting Texas.

Authorities reported that no injuries or deaths were reported during various attacks.

US ambassador Ken Salazar said on Monday that he “raised serious concerns about these incidents and the safety of employees directly with the Mexican government.”

Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that more than 700 elements and four armed helicopters were dispatched to strengthen the security of Tamaulipas. “We will use this reinforcement precisely to ensure the safety of citizens, exploit information about this criminal group and obtain consequences for criminal organizations,” the general added.

When asked about the possibility of strengthening security in other parts of the North in the face of the risk of further attacks by criminal groups, the Defense Minister said that all armies are “on the alert to support the efforts that will be carried out these days.”

Treviño was not only the prominent head of the Northeast Cartel, a division of Los Zetas, but also led a group of hitmen called “Army of Hell”, and authorities accused him of causing violence in the so-called “small border” areas of the five states and Tamaulipas states, the most illegal crossing by immigrants emigrating to the United States.

In addition to accusations related to drug and arms trafficking and conspiracy against money laundering, he wanted in the United States to hire minors for drug trafficking activities.

When he was arrested, Trevigno carried two long guns for the exclusive use of the army, one and two Americans in Mexico, to Tamaulipas for extortion and criminal association, and the other for intentional murder and terrorism, with three arrest warrants in the Coahuila border states. In this area, he had three arrest warrants at the end of 2019, including police, civilians and criminal suspects, when 24 people were killed, including police, civilians and criminal suspects, Villa Uni, a municipality on the border that was destroyed It is associated with an attack on the on.

Mejia said that charges of various crimes that Trevigno faces in Coahuila and Tamaulipas will continue to be pending.

Juan Gerardo Trevigno Chávez is a family member of Miguel Ángel Trevigno Morales “Z-40", the supreme leader of the Los Zetas cartel, who was arrested in 2013 and is now imprisoned in Mexico.

Arrests of important criminal leaders often lead to subsequent violence, since forces and leadership are relocated within the criminal group.

Nuevo Laredo is a territory that Jalisco's new generation of cartels craves and wants to break into the area.Further east, even in Tamaulipas, there is criminal control at the hands of the Gulf cartels.