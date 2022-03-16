Eintracht Frankfurt will receive Betis for key 8

E. Frankfurt will face the Green-and-Whites tomorrow. In the first leg he won 2-1 and was one step away from qualifying for the Quarterfinals of the UEFA - Europa League 2021/22 tournament. While his rival will seek to score the three points that will allow him to reach the penalties and continue dreaming of the championship. The match will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium at 17:00 (Argentina time).

E. Frankfurt and the Verdiblancos will meet tomorrow at 17:00 (Argentina time). The match for key 8 of UEFA - Europa League 2021/22 will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

The referee appointed for the match is Michael Oliver.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Betis schedule, depending on country

Argentina: 5:00pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 3:00pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 2:00pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 1:00pm

Venezuela: 4:00pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory