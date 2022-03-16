Eintracht Frankfurt will receive Betis for key 8

E. Frankfurt will face the Green-and-Whites tomorrow. In the first leg he won 2-1 and was one step away from qualifying for the Quarterfinals of the UEFA - Europa League 2021/22 tournament. While his rival will seek to score the three points that will allow him to reach the penalties and continue dreaming of the championship. The match will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium at 17:00 (Argentina time).
The referee appointed for the match is Michael Oliver.
Eintracht Frankfurt and Betis schedule, depending on country
- Argentina: 5:00pm
- Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 3:00pm
- Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 2:00pm
- Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 1:00pm
- Venezuela: 4:00pm
Source of Note and Image: DataFactory