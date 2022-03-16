Carlos Lloret Demola lamented the murder of journalist Armando Linares. “Tragedy”

Armando Linares López, of local media monitor Michoacán, was killed in an armed attack at home in Zita Cuaro on Tuesday afternoon, March 15.

As a result of this fact, by 2022, Mexico recorded the deaths of eight journalists. For this reason, various users of the social network have expressed dissatisfaction with the daily violence of the media, even in the National Palace.

Journalist Carlos Lloret de Mola joined the message of solidarity and described the murder of Linares as a “tragedy”. In addition, he assured that Mexico is currently the most dangerous area for practicing journalism, even if it is not officially a war zone.

“So far, eight journalists have died in 2022. Mexico is the most dangerous country to practice journalism outside of the official war zone. Tragedy. A call for solidarity and justice for each death,” wrote a fellow driver.

A social media user immediately claimed to Lloret de Mola that he was “benefiting” from the murder of Armando Linares, who also reported that he was a “monte state” due to various controversies surrounding journalistic practices.

However, another sector related to communicators said that despite the seriousness of the situation, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado (AMLO) would not listen to them.His speech was read as follows: “Of the 90 murders a day, only one person today was a journalist.” @aracelibs

“At least pretend that you don't like it. It didn't take long to get the benefits”; “And if Segov himself gets this number, where did he get that number? The same trend shows that Amlo's six-year term will be the worst”; “I think he is doing a good job of saying what to say because the government has already stabilized the number of murders of journalists in a month.”

The Federal President is expected to make a statement about this new assassination at a press conference on the morning of March 16.

The Office of the Attorney General of the State (FGE) of Michoacán indicates that an employee of the department has moved to the Carabanchal area where the victim's private home is located and the incident occurred and carried out the corresponding action.

The journalist announces the murder of his colleague Roberto Toledo and claims the fear of his life (Photo: Twitter/ @maiteazuela)

Linares's body was also reported to have been shot and killed, so the protocol for approving criminal investigations on freedom of expression was activated.

After announcing the murder of his colleague Roberto Toledo (Roberto Toledo), Armando Linares confessed three days ago that he feared the life of the death of Toledo: threats to the environment, his colleagues and himself increased risk.

“I must say this. I'm afraid of life. Of course, I will apply for federal protection on this issue and a corresponding complaint will be filed.” Linares said last January.

During that time, he noted that there was already a reconciliation with the federal government to participate in the investigation.He also stressed that the officers already knew enough about this topic.

He also announced that an investigation into social media profiles had begun declaring a threat to be “seriously selected from illegal activities” because he said he had linked the media to criminal groups.

