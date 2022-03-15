What are the routes to get to Santa Lucia Airport from CDMX and Edomex

“Against all odds”, as the popular expression says, the Santa Lucia Military Air Base was transformed into the new Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), and is expected to open on March 21. Given this, in this digital space we will reveal the routes to reach the air terminal, located in Zumpango, in the State of Mexico.

The main means of transport to get to the place will be by private car or taxi, because although it is planned to create new routes of the Mexibus and Suburban Train, it will be a benefit project for passengers that will take a long time to have this service.

It should be remembered that the journey by car from downtown Mexico City is approximately one hour and 40 minutes, although it will depend on the traffic that crosses its path.

However, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT), revealed that it will allocate some special public transport routes to transfer passengers to the airport. It is considered that they will cost between 50 and 150 pesos and will depart from different parts of the city.

The Airport is expected to be operational on 21 March. Photo: JM Mariscal/ Infobae

What are the routes from CDMX?

-From the Perisur Shopping Center, 73 kilometers from the airport.

-From the famous site of the National Auditorium, 55 kilometers away.

- From the World Trade Center, 55 kilometers.

- In the Santa Fe Shopping Center, 65 kilometers away.

-Mexico City International Airport, Benito Juárez, 50 kilometers.

And since the Edomex?

-A transport route is planned from the entertainment mall, Mundo E, at 55 kilometres. '

-From the Indios Verdes intermodal terminal, 41 kilometers.

-Ciudad Azteca intermodal terminal, 35 kilometers

-Cuautitlán Izcalli, 52 kilometers.

The works are still ongoing. Photo: JM Mariscal/ Infobae

So far, no further details have been given of the transport routes that will be enabled by a private van and bus company, to consider the transfer from the points mentioned above.

According to the Ministry of Communications and Transport, in order to facilitate the connection to AIFA, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport is building a system of interconnected roads that include three motorways, a six-kilometer main road and is working on a connection of the Suburban Train, which will run from Buenavista to the air terminal.

The San Jerónimo highway comprising three works: the modernization of the San Jerónimo road to 4 lanes and connects to the México - Pachuca highway and construction of the junctions access to the cargo area and access to the military zone. The investment of this project as a whole is 690 million pesos, its physical goal is 14.17 kilometers.

The railway branch from Lechería Station to Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), will be an extension of the Suburban Railway that currently operates between Buenavista and Cuautitlán, covering a 23-kilometer route with five intermediate stations and the Cuautitlán terminal.

The construction time of this branch will be 24 months, so it will be put into operation in the second half of 2023 with a mixed investment of 25 billion pesos.

The rail transport service will be provided with fixed route electric trains, with a punctuality guarantee, and will cover the 42-kilometer journey from Buenavista to Felipe Ángeles International Airport in 39 minutes.

