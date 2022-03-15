They propose to hunt for cryptocurrencies in the style of Pokemon Go.

The partnership between Bit2Me and Axie Infinity has a clear goal. It's about entering the NFT market and entering the metaverse. It seems that some companies are seriously interested in participating in new fashion terms, it was only a matter of time before the latter became a reality as the first goal was achieved.

Now, the trading platform is working with the OVR metaverse to create various Pokémon Go or 'treasure hunt'.

According to Koh Onozawa, CEO of B2M, in a statement, “The agreement with OVR reflects Bit2Me's commitment to the development of Metaverse and Web 3.0. We want to contribute to the development of a decentralized digital world where users are at the center of everything that happens in this parallel universe.”

The objective is simple: to search for tokens in the augmented reality version of the OVR; the company's own metaverse has 675,000 users in virtual reality and already around the world, this offer offers capital without investors In order to procure and grow, it is about finding tokens that the exchange launched as an ICO in September 2021.

In this case, the connection with the OVR is reduced to the search for a metaverse created with or without virtual reality glasses. In short, a version very similar to Pokémon Go. For OVR, a total of 1.6 billion hexagons can be sold or rented.

포켓몬 고.(사진: 나이언틱)

It is a worthy clone of a video game developed by Niantic (which, of course, connects the streets). The agreement between the two parties consists of utilizing 150,000 B2M assets (at a price of $0.032 in the current bear market).

The Pokémon Go-style metaverse game is currently open for European citizens and will be available until March 24. Players in the top 10 will receive an additional $500 prize in B2M, in addition to tokens that can be hunted in this actual Metaverse clone .

()

Founded in 2014, specialized in financial technology, which only a few weeks ago received a green light from the Central Bank of Spain, the latest move of the company, after several months of close ties, immediately became people in the larger sector who use alliances based on gamification. The metaverse is bound to be part of it.

Metaverse contracts represent the gamification of the crypto world, but they are also a way to enhance various products. The reason is simple. To manage the search for tokens in the style of Pokémon Go, it is necessary to manage them through the company's own wallet.

Bit2Me. ( :)

Using OVR, which mainly works with Ethereum, makes it easy to switch to a Bit2Me wallet. This means that there are more users on the exchange and more options for the token to gain a place in the market.

The same goes for connecting with Axie Infinity, a popular winning game that has conquered half the world. Being an NFT and crypto asset management partner means opening doors to an entire group of potential users. It is primarily aimed at Latin America, an important market for cryptocurrency companies.

Continue reading