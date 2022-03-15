More Pfizer vaccines arrived in Colombia and are now available

Fotografía de archivo en la que se registró a una mujer al ser vacunad contra la Covid-19, en Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/Mauricio Dueñas

This Monday, March 14, Colombia received a new batch of vaccines against covid-19, with a total of 1,170,000 doses developed by the Pfizer laboratory.

The Government's portfolio ensures that so far 67% of the population has two doses of the vaccine, or one, in case of those who applied the one from Jhonson & Jhonson. The objective is to increase this percentage to ensure, as far as possible, the security of Colombians.

Likewise, it was indicated that until 11:59pm on Saturday, March 12, 9,489,061 people had applied the booster dose against covid. In general terms, 79,051,362 doses of vaccines have been applied.

The Government invited all citizens who already meet the requirements, to approach the vaccination posts and complete the schemes or receive the biological one for the first time. In particular, the call is for people over 60 years of age to protect themselves from the virus.

It should be noted that, according to the Department of Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, with this batch the country has received 15,532,420 doses of vaccines against covid-19 thanks to donations from different countries.

This batch donated by Germany that arrived today was announced since the end of December. At that time it was reported that in addition to the Germans, the Spaniards would also send doses of vaccines to Colombia. It was detailed that the German Government will deliver a total of 2.4 million vaccines and the Spanish 6.4 million vaccines.

The delivery was budgeted for last February, but some delays arose due to the shortage of vaccines and the political tension currently being experienced in Europe.

While waiting for the missing batch of this donation to arrive, Colombia also expects to receive other vaccines donated by the United States. On March 10, in the middle of the first official meeting of Presidents Iván Duque and Joe Biden, important announcements were made related to safety, migration and health. As for the latter, the US president confirmed that he will donate two million biologicals to the South American country.

It is still pending confirmation of the date of receipt and the laboratory that produced them, but it is expected that by the end of April, the batch will arrive in Colombia.

Thus, the United States consolidates itself as one of the main donors of vaccines to Colombia. President Duque thanked this support and said that the North American country “has come to save the lives of thousands of migrant citizens.”

KEEP READING: