Italy warns of risks due to the use of Russian technology after invasion of Ukraine

The Italian Agency for Cybersecurity (ACN) on Tuesday warned Russian software users of the possible “technological risk” they face after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

“The evolution of the international situation” has led to the emergence of “new elements” related to “technological risk”, says ACN in a press release.

“It is particularly appropriate to take into account the security implications arising from the use of IT technologies provided by companies related to the Russian Federation,” emphasizes the entity.

ACN states that to date “no decline in the quality of technological products and services provided” by these companies has been detected, although it invites all Italian users to be cautious.

The agency cites antivirus software in particular, not to mention specifically the Russian publisher Kaspersky, one of the best known in this field.

The German office in charge of cybersecurity issues recommended this Tuesday to avoid the use of Kaspersky antivirus software, warning that the Russian company could be involved, voluntarily or by force, in possible computer attacks.

The United States banned government agencies from using Kaspersky software in 2017.