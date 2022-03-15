CF Monterrey will host FC Juárez for date 5

The teams arrive at this meeting with mixed luck. The local team is motivated by the victory won the previous day, while the visit needs to return to victory after falling against Atlas.

CF Monterrey defeated Mazatlan 2-1 in their previous match and will look for another favorable result at home. In the last 4 matches played he won in 1 match, was a loser twice and equalized in 1 match.

FC Juarez comes from losing in their stadium to Atlas by 1 to 2. In his last meetings he won 2 defeats and 2 draws.

The Rayados and the Braves will meet tomorrow at 00:06 (Argentina time). The match for date 5 of Mexico - Liga MX - Clausura 2022 will be played at the BBVA Bancomer stadium.

The last 5 times they met in the tournament had all the possible results. The home team accumulated 2 wins, while the visit added 2. In 1 match they ended up even on the scoreboard.

The venue is in eighth place with 12 points and 3 wins, while the visitor reached 8 units and is placed in sixteenth place in the tournament.

Schedule CF Monterrey and FC Juarez, depending on country

Argentina: 00:06 hours

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 22:06 hours

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 21:06 hours

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 20:06pm

Venezuela: 23:06pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory