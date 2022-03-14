With a double by Gabriel Barros, Ituano defeated RB Bragantino

On the 11th date of Brazil - Paulista Championship 2022, Ituano was blunt and, with two goals by Gabriel Barros, beat RB Bragantino 2-0. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Gabriel Barros (29' 2T and 39' 2Q).

The figure of the meeting was Gabriel Barros. The Ituano striker scored 2 goals and kicked twice in the goal against RB Bragantino.

He was also key at Estádio Municipal Doutor Novelli Junior, Roberto. Ituano's steering wheel stood out against RB Bragantino.

It was a very disputed match with fouls on both sides. There were 2 admonished: Luciano and Léo Ortiz. Guilherme were expelled by direct red (41', 1T) and Cleiton by direct red (36', 2Q).

The coach of Ituano, Uiles Goncalves de Freitas Junior, arranged a 3-6-1 formation on the pitch with Pegorari in the goal; Léo Santos, Cleberson and Rafael Pereira on the defensive line; Pacheco, Lucas Siqueira, Kaio Mendes, Igor Henrique, Gérson Magrão and Roberto in the middle; and Rafael Elias in the attack.

For their part, those led by Mauricio Barbieri stood with a 4-3-3 strategy with Cleiton under the three suits; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Guilherme in defense; Luciano, Hyoran and Bruno Praxedes in the middle of the court; and Bruno Tubarão, Artur and Ytalo in the lead.

The referee appointed for the match was Ilbert Estevam da Silva.

Ituano will visit Ponte Preta next day, while RB Bragantino will host Palmeiras at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory