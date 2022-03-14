The sentence of a world runner-up with the National Team: “Messi ends the season and leaves PSG”

Juan Simón's look at Messi's present at PSG

The whistles that Lionel Messi received on Sunday in the Parc des Princes could mark a break in his relationship with PSG. Both the Argentine and Neymar were scored by the fans after the elimination of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid. Almost immediately, rumors emerged in Spain indicating that the environment of La Pulga would have built bridges with Barcelona, underpinning a hypothetical return.

The 34-year-old punta has a contract with the Parisian club until June 2023, however, there are not a few who think he could emigrate earlier. One of them is Juan Simon, world runner-up with Argentina in Italy 90 and a connoisseur of French football, since he defended the coats of Monaco and Racing Strasbourg.

“The blow was very hard, unexpected because of the way the match was played. The whistles are unfair. The thing is that this team had generated so many expectations, because of how they arrived, after the first leg win, at halftime there were two goals ahead... And losing as they lose it, happens more through the forms than the bottom. And if we go to the forms, for me Pochettino, who was on the tightrope, should be the one who would be the least questioned. In 150 minutes he exceeded it widely, inside the court the players solve”, the current ESPN panelist extended his gaze.

That's when he deepened his gaze on the future of the albiceleste attacker: “PSG has to start rebuilding, because Neymar is finished, and I think Messi's too. Not so much for the club, but on behalf of him. For me, Messi ends the season and leaves. Unless he is thinking that he has to get to the World Cup with a lot of activity, but he can have it in another club as well.”

Even the former defender pointed out that the contractual commitment, at the juncture, can only represent a formality. “You always find a way out, he came free, there was no transfer, somehow you can solve it. On Sunday I saw an abúlic boy, totally disconnected, with his head somewhere else. I get the impression that it is going to be difficult that this is going to be reversed”, he added.

What will be the reception of Argentine fans to Messi against Venezuela, according to Simon

For Simón, the double qualifying date with the National Team (Friday 25th against Venezuela in Buenos Aires and the 29th against Ecuador in Guayaquil) can represent a balm for the player: “Messi in Argentina is being valued much more here after the Copa America in Brazil, the first, because he saw a Messi with much more leadership, begin to appreciate other things about Messi, and it ends in this love with this America's Cup won. Right now he has to leave Paris. Anyway. He needs to soak up other things. The thing about La Bombonera, if he plays, it's going to be terrible, it's going to be an impressive reception. People need to show him what Messi is to us. That is why I insist, he needs to leave Paris now, to come to feel the affection of his people. And I see its continuity difficult. He must be very clear that he has to play before the World Cup in high competition. He can't go to the United States for four months.”

“What happened was very hard for him. Surely Paris doesn't think it has a team as competitive as this year. Because if you don't have the goal of the Champions League, you have nothing. Did you see that the graffiti appeared at the headquarters, against the leaders and Leonardo? Will the Qataris still there? If they continue, will they still be willing to continue investing as they are now? They're going to lose Mbappé, Neymar... How much money did they put to be eliminated in the round of 16. There are a lot of circumstances,” concluded former Boca and Newell's.

