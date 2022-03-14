Deportivo Binacional triumph over Ayacucho FC 3-2

Binacional's crushing 3-2 victory against Ayacucho FC in the match played for date 6 of Peru - Liga 1 Betsson 2022. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Sebastián Gonzales (15' 1Q) and Minzún Quina (35' 2Q). While away goals were scored by Janio Pósito (9'1Q), Ángel Ojeda (8'2Q) and Victor Cedron (21'2Q).

A highlight of the match was Janio Pósito's goal in the 9th minute of the first half. After receiving a pass from Victor Cedron, the striker placed it from the large area to the left stick and below. Impossible for the archer!

The figure of the meeting was Victor Cedron. Deportivo Binacional's steering wheel stood out against Ayacucho FC as he scored 1 goal and kicked 3 times in the goal.

Another key player at the Estadio Ciudad de Cumana stadium was Sebastián Gonzales. The Ayacucho FC striker scored 1 goal and kicked twice in the goal against Deportivo Binacional.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were several admonitions: Jair Toledo, Edson Aubert, Jacson Pita and Robert Ardiles. Janio Pósito were expelled by direct red (27', 2Q) and Hugo Magallanes by direct red (27', 2Q).

Ayacucho FC coach Alejandro Apud Varela arranged a 4-4-2 formation on the pitch with Italo Espinoza in the goal; Aldair Salazar, José María Ataupillco, Jair Toledo and José Guidino on the defensive line; José Antonio Parodi, Enmanuel Paucar, Aryan Romani and Robert Ardiles in the middle; and Carlos Olascuaga and Sebastián and Gonzátián Get them in the attack.

For their part, those led by Wilmar Valencia stood with a 4-5-1 strategy with Diego Enríquez under three suits; Carlos Caraza, Marcos Ortiz, Yonatan Murillo and Jair Céspedes in defense; Edson Aubert, Yimy Gamero, Andy Polar, Ángel Ojeda and Víctor Cedrón in the middle of the court; and Janio Pósito in the lead.

The referee appointed for the match was Fernando Legario.

Ayacucho FC will visit ADT de Tarma on the next day, while Binacional will host Universitario at the Guillermo Briceño Rosamedina stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory