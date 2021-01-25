Republican Senator Rob Portman Not Running for Re-election in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, said Monday he won’t run for re-election in 2022, opening up an opportunity for Democrats to pick up a seat in a chamber they control this session of Congress with a narrowest of margins.

Portman said the country has become “increasingly polarized“ over the past few decades, providing less opportunity to find common ground, though he said he was proud of his own bipartisan record.

“It has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said in a statement.

He promised to work with President Joe Biden over the next two years, especially on the response to the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on vaccinations and opening schools.

“This is a tough time to be in public service,” Portman said. “For many of the issues I am most passionate about, I will continue to make a difference outside of the Senate, beyond 2022. In the meantime, I am hopeful that President Biden will follow through on his inaugural pledge to reach across the aisle, and I am prepared to work with him and his administration if he does.”

Democratic Opening

Portman’s decision could open opportunities for Democrats, because it removes a popular Republican who has been easily elected twice.

Democrats and Republicans now have an even 50-50 split of Senate seats, with Democrats retaking control this month thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote.

Portman ran for the Senate in 2010 to replace retiring Senator George Voinovich, also a Republican, prevailing by 18 percentage points over Democrat Lee Fisher. When he ran for re-election in 2016, he won by 21 percentage points over former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland.

Now in his second term, Portman has generally voted with his party. But he sometimes parted ways with President Donald Trump, including voting in March 2019 for a resolution that would have terminated the president’s declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Portman served in the House from 1993 to 2005, when he resigned to become U.S. Trade representative under President George W. Bush. A year later, he took over as head of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Portman said he is announcing his decision now to allow the Republican party to recruit and support someone to run for his seat, and to use the remainder of his term to focus on “legislation and the challenges our country faces rather than on fundraising and campaigning.”