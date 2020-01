A soon-to-be released new BlackBerry smartphone, name and price yet to be revealed, is shown off behind closed doors at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 4, 2017. Chinese electronics company TCL Corporation was at CES on January 5, 2017 with a plan to revive BlackBerry handsets knocked from the mobile phone throne by Apple and Google. TCL is putting its market clout behind the design, manufacture and marketing of a new portfolio of BlackBerry smartphones, trusting that its solid position in the market will renew faith in the brand. / AFP PHOTO / Glenn CHAPMAN