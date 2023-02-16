Under the Patronage of his Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 Logo Unveiled

ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 logo.

Feb 13, 2023 - - Under the Patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, the International School Sports Federation ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 logo was officially launched on Monday.

The logo was launched in a ceremony at the Bahrain National Theater in the presence of several senior officials, ambassadors and foreign heads of missions residing in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Highness affirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to host the largest sports event in terms of the number of participants in October 2024, stressing that this event is made possible due to the generous care enjoyed by the youth and sports sector by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness expressed his hope that the event would contribute to accentuate new school talents that support sporting clubs and the national team, and further achieve sports-related goals. He stressed that Bahrain’s hosting of this event is an extension of the outstanding successes of the Kingdom’s record in organizing international sporting events.

His Highness commended the cooperation of all concerned authorities and their efforts in making this event a success. For his part, Mr. Ishaq Abdullah Ishaq, Chairman of the Executive LOC for ISF Gymnasiade 2024, praised the continuous support for athletes and the sports sector in Bahrain, stressing that it is a source for motivation to sports development efforts, a key element in the social and economic development of the Kingdom.

The gradient blue logo identity for ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 is representing the literal translation of the word “Al-Bahrain”, which means: the two seas, additionally the design is inspired by the waves of the sea and includes four athletes used to highlight the four major pillars of the ISF including the 25 triangles surrounding the Arabic calligraphy extracted from the ISF brand representing the 25 sports of the ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 games.

Regarding ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024

Bahrain is preparing to host the International School Sports games in October 2024. The games will be held over 10 days, with the participation of 5000 students from more than 80 countries, in 25 different sports. 14 sites have been allocated for the Games, which include athletics, swimming, gymnastics, basketball, boxing, taekwondo, karate, judo, table tennis, badminton, ground tennis, handball, volleyball, dancing, chess, javelin throwing, darts and paralympic games.

About ISF:

Founded in 1972, The international School Sport Federation (ISF) is an international non-profit sport organization, acting as the umbrella organization and governing body for national school sport organizations around the world, organized sport, and educational events for youth from 6 to 18 years old.

Recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1995, the ISF currently consists of 132 members all over the five continents organizing over 10 events per year and has more than 30 different sports included in its competition, key vision of ISF, A world where sport and education provide opportunities for all students to empower themselves and to become active citizens and to foster healthier communities .

For more Information’s: https://www.isfsports.org