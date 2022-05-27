IESF announces details for 2022 World Esports Academia Competition

The International Esports Federation (IESF) today announced details for the second edition of the World Esports Academia Competition. The Competition aims to promote and activate academic research for the World Esports Family and contribute to the overall growth and development of the esports industry.

The first place winner will receive a grand prize of 4,000,000 KRW and certificate from IESF President Vlad Marinescu, as well as an opportunity to present their paper at the WE Academia Seminar, taking place later this year in Busan CIty. The winning paper will also be posted in the World Esports Archive. The second and third place winners will receive 2,000,000 and 1,000,000 KRW, respectively, and a certificate from President Marinescu.

IESF President Vlad Marinescu said: “We are so excited to bring back the WE Academia Competition following the success of last year’s contest. We encourage all members of the World Esports Family to take this opportunity to help us share valuable academic research and support the proper development of gaming worldwide. We look forward to all the submissions and having the winner present their research at the WE Academia Seminar later this year.”

The chosen research subject this year will be “Heath Wellness & Well-being in Esports” to better support athletes within the World Esports Family. The application submission period will be open from 1 to 14 August 2022 for participants from around the world. More information for submissions can be found in the Information deck. The Competition is sponsored by the Busan Metropolitan City and supported by the North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF).

The 2021 winners from the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies presented their winning paper, which focused on the collaboration between Esports teams and content creators, at the virtual WE Academia Seminar. Other winning research titles included: Global Economic Impact of Esports and The Value Chains of Esports Stakeholders, Research on the factors of Esports Viewing Satisfaction and Improvement of Esports Event Bias - CCG Esports Card and Duel Disk Design and How to Professionalize Esports Teams.

