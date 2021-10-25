John Coates recognized with award by the Association of national olympic committees (ANOC)

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has congratulated AOC President John Coates after he was presented with an award for his contribution to the Olympic Movement by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) overnight.

The 2021 ANOC Awards were held in Crete, with the award presented to Mr Coates by IOC President Thomas Bach and Dr Robin Mitchell, President of the Oceania National Olympic Committees.

AOC Vice Presidents Ian Chesterman and Helen Brownlee said the award is greatly deserved.

Ian Chesterman says what John Coates achieved as Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Games alone is extraordinary.

“The world’s biggest sporting event so successfully conducted during a global pandemic is a remarkable achievement,” Mr Chesterman said.

“We will forever be grateful to the Japanese people and the Tokyo Organising Committee. I know that John was so absolutely committed to ensure these Games could be safely held for the benefit of this generation of athletes. They were an incredible Games. Athletes from around the world are very thankful that they were able to compete in these difficult circumstances.

“From an Australian perspective, the IOC members voting to award Brisbane the right to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games is a watershed moment. Brisbane 2032 will be a wonderful Games for the world’s athletes and for Australia, hosting its third Summer Olympic Games,” Mr Chesterman concluded.

Helen Brownlee reflected on Mr Coates’ contribution to the Olympic movement in Australia.

“John has been our AOC President for 31 years and we know he is stepping down next year,” Ms Brownlee said. “Six times Chef de Mission for Australian Teams and of course two terms as IOC Vice President.

“Sydney 2000 has always held the status of “best ever” and John was instrumental in Sydney winning that bid and then delivering those Games.

“John has been fundamental in ensuring the Olympic movement has moved with the times. It was more than appropriate this award was presented by IOC President Thomas Bach, whose Agenda 2020 reforms have re-shaped the Olympic movement,” Ms Brownlee concluded.

