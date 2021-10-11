GAISF President underlines importance of sport on World Mental Health Day

On this year’s World Mental health Day, GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli today underlined the impact and importance of sport and physical activity in preventing mental health problems and tackling mental health stigmas.

Held annually on 10 October, the overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

Thanks to athletes openly addressing issues, and International Sports Federations implementing more measures to protect athletes’ mental well-being and mental health, there has been a positive shift in the narrative around mental health in sport.

However, the World Mental Health Foundation projected that, by 2030, mental health problems will be the leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally. It is therefore more important than ever that the

global sports community and GAISF Members continue to raise awareness around mental health in sport, and encourage physical activity and sports participation at all levels.

GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli said: “As the world continues to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation is vital throughout the global sports community. Sports organisations must continue to activate online or in-person campaigns, as they did so very successfully during various lockdowns, in order to address and promote the benefits sport and physical activity on mental health.”

For more information visit https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-mental-health-day/2021

