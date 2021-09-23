GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli: “Sport is for everyone”

GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli today reiterated to the international sports community and GAISF Members that sport is for everyone, and should be celebrated by communities young and old during the European Week of Sport.

The European Week of Sport, celebrating its seventh edition, is held annually on 23-30 September. This year’s edition is focussed on the power of sport to bring people together and create joy, its contribution to building a more resilient society and the value of sport for everyone, regardless of age.

Approximately 71 million people across 42 countries and regions have joined in European Week of Sport activities over the last six years.

GAISF and SportAccord President Raffaele Chiulli said:

“The European Week of Sport is a fantastic celebration and a reminder for the global sports community that sport is for everyone, regardless of age, social background or fitness level.

“As we gradually move towards a post-COVID era, if there’s anything that the past months have taught us, it is that sport has the power to build resilience and bring joy to communities around the world, even during the most difficult times.”

To read more about the European Week of Sport and find out what will be happening across Europe, click here

