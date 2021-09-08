HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
PODCAST: The Vancouver 2010 Winter Games leader builds a new Olympic bid for 2030

The president and CEO of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics John Furlong talks with ATR’s Ed Hula about working with IOC President Jacques Rogge and the plans being made to bring the Games back in 2030.

Ed Hula
September 8, 2021
ehula@aroundtherings.com

TOPICS

VancouverOlympicsWinter GamesJacques RoggeJohn FurlongATRHPodcast ATR

