PODCAST: The Vancouver 2010 Winter Games leader builds a new Olympic bid for 2030

PODCAST: IPC president on the immense challenges and “sleepless nights” of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Andrew Parsons joins ATR’s Brian Pinelli to discuss the Para athletes’ wide-ranging journeys and the momentum created by the launch of the WeThe15 movement. The Brazilian sports leader also shares some of his emotional, inspiring and behind the scenes moments from the competition.

“Fantastic” Games in Tokyo include para badminton debut but COVID protocols here to stay for awhile, says badminton secretary-general

Thomas Lund also tells Around the Rings that a re-organized calendar is on the way.

When the health bubble bursts and soccer is out in the open, FIFA knows the time has come

Brazil and Argentina were at the center of one of the most astonishing scandals of recent times on Sunday. A situation in which the Premier League, FIFA and the so-called “state clubs” are taking a stand.

Investigation opened into death of Mexican boxer in Montreal who fought for about 1,400 dollars

The president of the Mexican Federation tells Around The Rings that Aguascalientes must also be held accountable for this tragedy.