PODCAST: Tokyo Report - USOPC Readies to Switch from Tokyo to Beijing

Italians celebrate after winning 4x100m relay: “For sure is a big, big, big party for all Italy”

The winning team speaks with Around the Rings in a very relaxed conversation full of jokes and laughs.

PODCAST: IOC Doyen Readies Key Speech on Olympics

IOC doyen Richard Pound is set to deliver a major speech Sunday at the close of the IOC Session in Tokyo. In a preview of his comments he speaks with ATR’s Ed Hula.

PODCAST: París espera a Messi con los brazos abiertos

Una entrevista con Anne Hidalgo, la alcaldesa de París, y la promesa de nadar en el Sena

Karate Day Ahead – Two more medal events on tap for the final day of competition

Six different countries have won the first six medal events in the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo

Japan, Italy and Serbia strike for gold on day two of karate competition

All six gold medals have been won by different countries, illustrating how competitive the sport is at the elite level and how prominent it is worldwide.