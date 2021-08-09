HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Friday August 6, 2021
PODCAST: Tokyo Report - USOPC Readies to Switch from Tokyo to Beijing

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland says preparing for Winter Olympics in Beijing six months from now is a challenge. She talks with ATR’s Ed Hula about the switch, athlete mental health, new sports and a possible Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

By
Ed Hula
August 6, 2021
If the audio player does now load, CLICK HERE.

