PODCAST: Tokyo Report - Olympic History in Tokyo

Olympic historian Bill Mallon reviews the Tokyo Games for the truly memorable events of the past two weeks.

Karate stars on its Olympic debut as all eight golds go to different nations

Japan, Spain, Egypt, Italy, Bulgaria, France, Iran and Serbia all hit the gold medal trail in karate at Tokyo 2020.

Wrestling champ Steveson set to spark bidding war with WWE, MMA and Paris 2024 among his options

Winning the gold medal in wrestling’s marquee heavyweight category at such a young age has ensured Steveson will not be short of offers for him to change sports.

Argentina’s bronze medal in volleyball, between emotion, historical mandate and claim: “There were giant stones in the way, and we overcame them”.

The bronze that Argentina won 3-2 over Brazil hides history of fathers and sons marked by passion for the sport, but also a complicated reality in local volleyball.

U.S. Sweeps Olympic golf gold medals as Nelly Korda claims victory

Korda holds off surging opponents to win women’s individual stroke play tournament by one shot as storms subside.