HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Friday August 6, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Podcasts

PODCAST: IOC Doyen Readies Key Speech on Olympics

IOC doyen Richard Pound is set to deliver a major speech Sunday at the close of the IOC Session in Tokyo. In a preview of his comments he speaks with ATR’s Ed Hula.

Ed Hula
By
Ed Hula
August 6, 2021
ehula@aroundtherings.com
If the audio player does not load, CLICK HERE.

TOPICS

ATRIOCRichard PoundOlympics

Recent Articles