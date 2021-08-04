HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Wednesday August 4, 2021
PODCAST: Tokyo Report - Record Setting Olympics, First Village COVID Cluster

Veteran Olympics reporter Jacquelin Magnay joins the podcast with ATR’s Ed Hula. She talks about the records being set at the Games and the impact of a 2032 Olympics in Brisbane on Australian sport.

Ed Hula
By
Ed Hula
August 4, 2021
ehula@aroundtherings.com
