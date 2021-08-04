Buenos Aires 2018, key inspiration for Paris 2024′s opening ceremony: “We are trying to take it to the next step”

The French Games are preparing a French-language version of concepts like “start list,” the CEO of Paris 2024, Étienne Thobois, revealed during an interview with Around the Rings in Tokyo.

Christine Mboma, feliz con su medalla de plata en los 200 metros, ignora las críticas

La subcampeona olímpica hace oídos sordos a quienes cuestionan su presunta ventaja deportiva.

Japanese skateboarders reign, taking gold and silver as teens sweep the podium

The host country has won all three events and five of the nine medals handed out so far in the new Olympic sport.

PODCAST: Tokyo Report - Record Setting Olympics, First Village COVID Cluster

Veteran Olympics reporter Jacqueline Magnay joins the podcast with ATR’s Ed Hula. She talks about the records being set at the Games and the impact of a 2032 Olympics in Brisbane on Australian sport.

Atleta bielorrusa Timanowskaya no aborda vuelo a Polonia y se fue a Austria sin quedar claro su destino final

El COI estableció una comisión disciplinaria para investigar los incidentes en torno a la velocista olimpica