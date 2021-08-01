Tokyo Report - The Final Week

Around the Rings Olympic veterans Ed Hula and Brian Pinelli preview events for the last seven days of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs on 100m gold: “I don’t know, it’s a dream, a dream, it is fantastic.”

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas says “I am lost for words, I can’t describe this feeling and this moment” after winning triple jump with a world and Olympic record

Un triple salto de oro y un récord mundial quebrado tras 26 años: Yulimar Rojas, convencida de que “las mujeres, empoderadas, pueden lograr lo que quieran”

La primera campeona olímpica de Venezuela consigue en Tokio el brinco perfecto, y espera hablar pronto con la ucraniana Iness Kravets, a quien considera una inspiración.

Weightlifter Neisi Dajomes Barrera becomes the first woman from Ecuador to be crowned an Olympic champion

Kate Nye of the United States wins silver, the best weightlifting result in 21 years for her country

With consistent play and an unflappable demeanor, American Xander Schauffele wins Olympic golf gold medal

Seven-player playoff for bronze medal, spanning four holes and requiring more than one hour claimed by C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei. Japan’s Matsuyama misses bronze medal putt on 18.