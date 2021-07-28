HomeNewsEspañol
Wednesday July 28, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Podcasts

PODCAST: Tokyo Report - A Surge in Virus Won’t Stop the Olympics, Golfers Start Swinging

In the latest Tokyo Report ATR’s Ed Hula and Brian Pinelli set the scene for the golf tournament that opens Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ed Hula
By
Ed Hula
July 28, 2021
ehula@aroundtherings.com

TOPICS

ATREd HulaBrian PinelliPodcastTokyo ReportTokyo 2020Olympics

Recent Articles