PODCAST: Tokyo Report - A Surge in Virus Won’t Stop the Olympics, Golfers Start Swinging

In the latest Tokyo Report ATR’s Ed Hula and Brian Pinelli set the scene for the golf tournament that opens Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Around the Rings founder discusses key aspects of Tokyo 2020 in interview with MSNBC: “A very hollow experience” with no spectators in the stands

Ed Hula, host of the “Tokyo Report” podcast, talks with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian about whether the pandemic has destroyed sports.

Australian star Kerevi lauds Olympic rugby sevens experience: “I’m still pinching myself that I’m here at an Olympic Games.”

The decorated Fiji-born center, 27, is a star in 15-a-side rugby and plays professionally in Japan.

Youth Olympics winner Moneta inspires a nation and his team to a historic Olympic rugby bronze

“This bronze medal is for all the children who are playing the game in Argentina and all the fans who love rugby around the world.”

Djokovic leads protest and twists the arm of Tokyo 2020 tennis organizers

The world number one, along with Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, got the tournament to delay the start of the day for 3pm. “The conditions are brutal, I’ve never seen anything like it.”