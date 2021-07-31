HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Saturday July 31, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

Shooter Alessandra Perilli on target at Tokyo 2020, giving San Marino its first two Olympic medals

Perilli teams with Gian Marco Berti to win silver in the new trap mixed team event, two days after winning bronze in the women’s trap.

Gerard Farek
By
Gerard Farek
July 31, 2021
gerard@aroundtherings.com
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed Trap Team - Gold medal match - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Alessandra Perilli of San Marino in action REUTERS/Ann Wang
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed Trap Team - Gold medal match - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Alessandra Perilli of San Marino in action REUTERS/Ann Wang

The tiny landlocked country of San Marino had previously participated in 14 Summer and 10 Winter Olympics since 1960 without ever winning a medal.

Now the population of 34,000 is celebrating two medals in the last three days in Tokyo.

Shooters Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti won silver in the new trap mixed team event on Saturday, falling by the slimmest of margins to Spanish duo Fatima Galvez and Alberto Fernandez in the final. It was Spain’s first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 and its first gold medal in shooting.

Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows of the United States took bronze.

Berti, who is a full-time lawyer and part-time shooter, said “I’m happy for myself, for my family and for my country. Our country is very small and for a small country it’s incredible to be here.”

Perilli, who missed only two targets in the gold medal match, said “I am so happy, not only for the medal, but also for my performance in the final.”

The silver medal for San Marino, a microstate surrounded by Italy, comes two days after Perilli had won bronze in the women’s trap.

July 29, 2021. Alessandra Perilli of San Marino on the podium with her bronze medal in the women's skeet event. REUTERS/Ann Wang
July 29, 2021. Alessandra Perilli of San Marino on the podium with her bronze medal in the women's skeet event. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Her achievement on Thursday meant San Marino became the smallest country by population to win a medal at the Olympics. She had finished fourth in trap at London 2012, missing out on a medal in a shoot-off.

It’s been a good week for the little guys. Flora Duffy won the women’s triathlon on Tuesday, giving Bermuda, with a population of 64,000, its first gold medal at an Olympics.

KEEP READING:

Flora Duffy wins Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal: “It’s bigger than me and that’s a really cool moment.”

TOPICS

ATRTokyo 2020 ATRSan Marino ATRtrap mixed teamshooting sportPerilliBerti

Recent Articles

Shooter Alessandra Perilli on target at Tokyo 2020, giving San Marino its first two Olympic medals

Perilli teams with Gian Marco Berti to win silver in the new trap mixed team event, two days after winning bronze in the women’s trap.

Hula’s Talks: Sports marketing expert Rob Prazmark believes Olympic sponsors, despite challenges, “will have some great stories”

Prazmark believes the IOC’s multinational sponsors can recoup their losses over the course of future Games, but is less optimistic about the prospects of Japan-based companies.

La Copa Hopman regresa al calendario del tenis en 2022 para avanzar en la igualdad de género

“El tenis fue uno de los primeros deportes en los que hubo paridad entre hombres y mujeres al 50%, lo que es muy importante para el COI”, dijo el presidente de la ITF, David Haggerty, en una entrevista con Around the Rings en Tokio en la que habló también de las presiones de Novak Djokovic

The International Tennis Federation’s plans: 11-day tournament in Paris 2024, advance gender equality with Hopman Cup 2022 and ATP to understand Djokovic’s PTPA

“Tennis was one of the first sports that was 50-50, gender-balanced men and women, which is very important to the IOC”, said ITF president Dave Haggerty in an interview with Around the Rings in Tokyo.

PODCAST: Tensión y crisis anímica en los Juegos

A los casos de Naomi Osaka y Simone Biles se suman las críticas de especialistas al COI, el crecimiento del COVID en Japón y el enojo de los deportistas alemanes.