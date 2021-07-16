Novak Djokovic signs on for Tokyo 2020 as he bids to become the first man to win the golden slam

Novak Djokovic will be coming to Tokyo 2020 as he attempts to become the first man to win the Golden Slam.

Novak Djokovic (Wikimedia Commons)

“I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining Team Serbia for the Olympics,” Djokovic posted on Twitter on Friday.

“I am very proud to pack for Tokyo and join our national team in the fight for the shiniest medals on the Olympic stage,” he added, in Serbian, underneath the original post. “For me, playing for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and I will do my best to make us all happy!”

Djokovic had been unsure about competing at the Olympics, saying after his Wimbledon win last weekend that it was a 50-50 proposition.

The 34-year-old has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year, the first three grand slams. Should he win at the Olympics and then again at the U.S. Open in September, he would become only the second person to accomplish the feat.

Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only player to complete the Golden Slam.

Djokovic, who won a bronze medal at Beijing 2008, will not have to battle Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer for gold in Tokyo. Both have pulled out due to injury concerns.

Djokovic equaled Nadal and Federer with 20 career grand slam titles with his victory at Wimbledon.

Among those joining the world number one in Tokyo are second-ranked Daniil Medvedev of ROC, world number four Stafanos Tsitsipas of Greece and two-time reigning Olympic champion Andy Murray of Great Britain.

Written by Gerard Farek