Manchester United Announces Schedule for US Pre-Season Tour

Manchester United has today announced the schedule for the Club’s pre-season tour of the United States. Tour 2015, presented by Aon, will see the team play four matches against Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Club America and San Jose Earthquakes across the US this July. These matches are part of the International Champions Cup, a tournament that United won during last summer’s tour of the United States.

The tour starts with a match against Mexico City-based Club America on Friday 17th July at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

United will then play local MLS team San Jose Earthquakes, who United legend George Best famously played for in the 1980s, on Tuesday 21st July. The venue for this match will be announced in the coming weeks.

The third fixture of the tour on Saturday 25th July will see United face Barcelona at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium, a brand new venue that was only opened in July 2014.

United’s trip concludes with a match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday 29th July at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The Club is very familiar with the city having first visited Chicago in the summer of 1950.

Manchester United Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, said: "Manchester United has a great history of visiting these US cities, creating memorable experiences for players and fans that date back as far as the 1950s. Tour 2015, presented by Aon, will allow the team to train at some of the best facilities in the world and play in front of thousands of passionate US supporters at first-class stadiums.

"After this month’s Manchester derby broke records to become the most-watched Premier League match is US cable television history, the Club is excited to be returning to the United States at a time when the appetite for football is greater than ever."

Aon is the Presenting Partner of Manchester United’s Tour 2015, offering its expertise in risk management, insurance, reinsurance brokerage and human resources solutions.

Aon President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Case, said: "We are very excited that Manchester United is returning to the United States this summer, as it is a great opportunity to showcase our shared values of teamwork and the pursuit of excellence in one of our largest markets.

"Our global partnership with Manchester United allows us to bring the team closer to our clients, prospects and colleagues in the US and reinforces the parallels between sport and business that serve as the foundation of our partnership with the club. Throughout Tour 2015, presented by Aon, we will be bringing those parallels to life through a variety of local market client engagements that highlight our capabilities in risk, retirement, health, talent, data and analytics and capital."

This year’s International Champions Cup will be decided via a league format with each team playing four matches and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will be crowned champions.

Tickets for these matches will go on pre-sale on 4th May 2015 and general sale from 7th May 2015. For more information on Tour 2015, presented by Aon, including how to register for tickets, visit www.manutd.com/tour2015

