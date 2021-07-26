HomeNewsEspañol
Weightlifting Day Ahead – Two women’s medal events on tap for weightlifting on Tuesday

41-year-old Alexandra Escobar of Ecuador, ranked 2nd in the world, chases an Olympic medal in her fourth Games.

July 26, 2021
Alexandra Escobar ((Ministerio del Deporte Ecuador)
Alexandra Escobar ((Ministerio del Deporte Ecuador)

Who’s on the mat

The women’s -59kg and -64kg events.

What to look out for

In the -59kg, eyes will be on Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei. The Taiwanese athlete set a world record in her weight class this year and is hoping to build upon her bronze medal from Rio 2016. 41-year-old Alexandra Escobar of Ecuador is also one to watch; while she is ranked 2nd in the world, she has still never claimed an Olympic medal despite three previous attempts. For the -64kg, reigning world bronze medalist Mercedes Perez of Colombia and Pan American champion Maude Charron of Canada are the favorites, in the absence of China’s injured world record-holder Deng Wei.

Competition schedule (Japan Standard Time)

♦ 11:50am: -59kg Group B

♦ 11:50am: -64kg Group B

♦ 3:50pm: -59kg Group A

♦ 7:50pm: -64kg Group A

Story of the day

Filipino lifter Hidilyn Diaz became the first person from the Philippines to ever win an Olympic gold. Setting a new Olympic record, she edged out Liao Qiuyun of China – the world and previous Olympic record-holder – by just one point. Bronze was won by Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo.

Medal count so far

1. China: 3 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze

2. Philippines: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze

3. Indonesia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

4. Colombia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze

4. India: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze

6. Kazakhstan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze

7. Italy: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze

Media Watch

Geo.tv shares news about a Pakistani athlete who made it to the Games without even having a coach. Talha Talib is Pakistan’s first Olympic lifter in more than 40 years.

♦ You have to start young if you want to be an Olympian. This little fan’s Tiktok video is taking the internet by storm.

♦ For more news about the Tokyo 2020 weightlifting competition, visit the IWF’s new website.

Where to follow

