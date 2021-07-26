Weightlifting Day Ahead – Two women’s medal events on tap for weightlifting on Tuesday

Who’s on the mat
The women’s -59kg and -64kg events.
What to look out for
In the -59kg, eyes will be on Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei. The Taiwanese athlete set a world record in her weight class this year and is hoping to build upon her bronze medal from Rio 2016. 41-year-old Alexandra Escobar of Ecuador is also one to watch; while she is ranked 2nd in the world, she has still never claimed an Olympic medal despite three previous attempts. For the -64kg, reigning world bronze medalist Mercedes Perez of Colombia and Pan American champion Maude Charron of Canada are the favorites, in the absence of China’s injured world record-holder Deng Wei.
Competition schedule (Japan Standard Time)
♦ 11:50am: -59kg Group B
♦ 11:50am: -64kg Group B
♦ 3:50pm: -59kg Group A
♦ 7:50pm: -64kg Group A
Story of the day
Filipino lifter Hidilyn Diaz became the first person from the Philippines to ever win an Olympic gold. Setting a new Olympic record, she edged out Liao Qiuyun of China – the world and previous Olympic record-holder – by just one point. Bronze was won by Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo.
Medal count so far
1. China: 3 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
2. Philippines: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze
3. Indonesia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
4. Colombia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
4. India: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
6. Kazakhstan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze
7. Italy: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze
Media Watch
♦ Geo.tv shares news about a Pakistani athlete who made it to the Games without even having a coach. Talha Talib is Pakistan’s first Olympic lifter in more than 40 years.
♦ You have to start young if you want to be an Olympian. This little fan’s Tiktok video is taking the internet by storm.
♦ For more news about the Tokyo 2020 weightlifting competition, visit the IWF’s new website.
Where to follow
International Weightlifting Federation: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
Around the Rings: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn
This article is brought to you by the International Weightlifting Federation