Weightlifting Day Ahead – Two women’s medal events on tap for weightlifting on Tuesday

Alexandra Escobar ((Ministerio del Deporte Ecuador)

Who’s on the mat

The women’s -59kg and -64kg events.

What to look out for

In the -59kg, eyes will be on Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei. The Taiwanese athlete set a world record in her weight class this year and is hoping to build upon her bronze medal from Rio 2016. 41-year-old Alexandra Escobar of Ecuador is also one to watch; while she is ranked 2nd in the world, she has still never claimed an Olympic medal despite three previous attempts. For the -64kg, reigning world bronze medalist Mercedes Perez of Colombia and Pan American champion Maude Charron of Canada are the favorites, in the absence of China’s injured world record-holder Deng Wei.

Competition schedule (Japan Standard Time)

♦ 11:50am: -59kg Group B

♦ 11:50am: -64kg Group B

♦ 3:50pm: -59kg Group A

♦ 7:50pm: -64kg Group A

Story of the day

Filipino lifter Hidilyn Diaz became the first person from the Philippines to ever win an Olympic gold. Setting a new Olympic record, she edged out Liao Qiuyun of China – the world and previous Olympic record-holder – by just one point. Bronze was won by Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo.

Medal count so far

1. China: 3 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze

2. Philippines: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze

3. Indonesia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

4. Colombia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze

4. India: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze

6. Kazakhstan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze

7. Italy: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze

Media Watch

♦ Geo.tv shares news about a Pakistani athlete who made it to the Games without even having a coach. Talha Talib is Pakistan’s first Olympic lifter in more than 40 years.

♦ You have to start young if you want to be an Olympian. This little fan’s Tiktok video is taking the internet by storm.

♦ For more news about the Tokyo 2020 weightlifting competition, visit the IWF’s new website.

Where to follow

International Weightlifting Federation: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Around the Rings: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn

This article is brought to you by the International Weightlifting Federation